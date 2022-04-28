Women have what it takes to contest for elective positions ― Mutiat Ladoja

Former First Lady of Oyo State, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja has stated that women have what it takes to be involved in politics, either to contest for elective positions or be appointed for positions of governance.

She added that the time is ripe to bring forward once again the issue of women’s emancipation in politics with a view to evolving the lots of women’s participation and integration in national development.

She said, “I am particularly delighted at this conversation considering the prospect of women in politics with a focus on the 2023 election.

“It is my expectation here today that various challenges hindering women from active politicking will be thoroughly discussed and workable solutions preferred with a view to improving our chances come 2023 general elections.

Ladoja made this call during the 2022 International women’s day celebration organised by the Nigeria Association of women journalists (NAWOJ) Oyo state chapter on Thursday.

While she on women to further rise up, participate in politics and speak loud.





“I, therefore, call make this call to us women to further rise up, to further wake up, the time is now to make our voices loud and clear. Women can make a difference.

“We women must be determined to support ourselves in this good course. It is possible; it is achievable. We must collectively make a decision to negotiate for our space in politics,” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, lawmakers representing Ogbomoso North, and Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Olawunmi Oladeji stated that it is time women leverage themselves.

Adding that as the 2023 election is approaching Nigerian women need to prepare a good ground for themselves to thrive.

Also speaking, Chairman Oyo NAWOJ, Comrade Jadesola Ajibola stated that there are calls for more seats for women in the Houses of Assembly, and National Assembly.

While she added that male aspirants pick females as their deputy or vice, she noted that females have special roles to play in society.

Ajibola, however, urged Nigerian women to give support to fellow women in politics.

Speaking at the event Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun, who was represented by the Balogun Iyalode, Chief Mrs Taye Shoege, charged men to allow their wives to participate in politics.

Shoege, urged journalists to sensitise women on participating actively in politics while sounding a note of warning to women to desist from taking money before casting vote, stating that the act has led to the wrong choice of leaders.

Chief Shoege, however, declared her support for female political aspirants in the state.

Speaking at the event, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oyo State, Mr Mutiu Agboke, urged Nigerian women to get their permanent voters card.

He pointed out that over 700,000 PVCs belonging to residents of Oyo State are yet to be collected from the Oyo state INEC office.

Agboke, who was represented by Mrs Catherine Ogwu, urged women to come out during general elections to vote for the right person.

