Women have legal rights in Islam to hold leadership positions — Muslim scholars

CONTRARY to the views of some Muslim scholars, women are entitled to hold leadership positions in the society as far as they have the competence, integrity and capacity to lead the people, some scholars have declared.

They made their position known at a one-day seminar on women in judicial and executive leadership held in Minna, Niger State.

The scholars, Professor Usman Shuaib of the Bayero University, Kano, Dr Ibrahim Umar of the University of Maiduguri and a former Kwara State Grand Khadi, Justice M.A. Hambali, who were guest speakers at the event, stressed the need for Muslim women to vie for executive and judiciary leadership positions in Nigeria.

They urged Islamic scholars in the country to identify the right women for leadership positions, saying “women have the Islamic legal rights to occupy any position, pointing out that any Muslim woman can vie for the highest position in the land.”

Wife of the Niger State governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello, said the aim of the programme was to know what the Qur’an and the Sunnah say about the role of women in leadership.

Dr Bello lamented the marginalisation and relegation of women in politics and executive leadership in the country and called for a change of the narrative through the propagation of the right Islamic knowledge.

Similarly, the Director General of the Islamic Education Trust, Abubakar Arizika Rimau and the Director, Da’wah Institute of Nigeria, Nurudeen Sheikh Lemu, explained that men and women are allies, stressing that Muslim women could join politics if their intentions are pure – for the development of the society.