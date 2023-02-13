By Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

Jigawa state Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru has urged the women who are members of the All Progressives Congress not to relent in propagating the message of the party presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope.

Governor Badaru gave the charge on Sunday while speaking at the Abuja APC Northern Female Stakeholders Strategy Session held at the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC headquarters in Abuja.

The event with the theme, “Progressive Northern Women playing a pivotal role towards 2023 election victory,” had in attendance zonal, State and deputy state woman leaders from the North.

The Jigawa State Governor further advised the women to use their voting strength to the advantage of all APC candidates at all levels.

He said: “Women have practically taken over the campaigns and have contributed more to spreading the message of renewed hope.

“I want to encourage you to keep it up and use your numbers to the advantage of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket’.

Deputy National Woman Leader of the party, Hajia Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim, spoke in a similar vein as he cautioned that the party must win so as not to recede to its former status as a leading opposition party.

“Opposition is not an option. Opposition is not a good thing. So, as women, we must redouble our efforts and ensure that we deliver APC from top to bottom.





“In every State visited, there is the joy we always leave on the faces of the women, and they, in return, always promise to redouble their efforts in mobilising votes for our party. Your Excellencies, I can proudly mention that these women seated here today are the greatest battalion of foot soldiers that will make the Presidency of Asiwaju realisable and achievable.

“We have decided to bring them here to thank them for what they have been doing for the party and its candidates in the past and charge them, to at this most critical moment, make bigger sacrifices for the realisation of our goal, which is to win 2023 general elections, from top to bottom”.

Barrister Zainab Buba Marwa, a keynote speaker at the event, advised that the party must ensure that it maximises its grassroots presence.

“When we go to rallies we are actually preaching to the choir because those are our own APC members. However, we need to go beyond our members and meet other Nigerians who are not members of any party and those who belong to other parties”, she stated.