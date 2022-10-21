Women group trains campaign promise trackers in Ekiti

As part of measures to hold public officeholders accountable, a gender-based group, the Nigerian Women Trust Fund(NWTF) has trained campaign promise trackers in Ekiti State.

At a one-day training in Ado-Ekiti, participants were equipped to continue the gender-inclusive drive aimed at targeting the level of compliance by the state government on her campaign promises.

According to the CEO of NWTF, Mufuliat Fiajabu, the group was founded as a response to the growing gender gaps in governance in the country.

She noted that the training is targeted at building the capacity of young individuals towards ensuring that inclusive governance on gender-based issues is implemented.

According to her, “The Nigerian Women Trust Fund was founded in 2011 as a response to the growing gender gaps in governance in Nigeria because we believe very strongly that closing that gender gap will bring about meaningful democracy in Nigeria and more importantly, inclusive democratic process.

“My humble words of advice to the politicians is that they should not think democracy is what it used to be where it is one-sided and the male gender is represented. They should look at participation in the election as one that should enhance an inclusive governance process in Nigeria where both men and women serve to make Nigeria better.

“The current economic realities, political challenges, insecurity have only driven us to identify the need for all hands including men and women to be deck to make things better. We can’t ride on a one-sided democracy in Nigeria. Women and men need to contribute to the decisions that impact their lives.





“The campaign tracking training is targeted at building the capacity of young persons to demonstrate their commitment to inclusive governance by looking at some of those campaign promises before elections and see the extent they adhere to, as the governance process unfolds in Ekiti.

“This training will further build their capacity to show interest in what is going on in Ekiti State from a gender perspective. By the time its the next election they have informed perspective to what has transpired in the last four years and can contribute from an informed position.”

Similarly, a facilitator at the event, Jide Ojo, said the project is a laudable one that would act as the watchdog to the policies and programmes of the government.

While reiterating that the approach will be devoid of sentiments, he added that the government of Governor Biodun Oyebanji will be held to account on his campaign promises.