Women group petitions IGP, FIDA over attack by Ebubeagu operatives in Ebonyi

A women group in Ebonyi State, Ebonyi Federated Women Organization (EFWO), has petitioned Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other human rights organizations over alleged disruption of their August meeting by Ebubeagu operatives.

The women stated this in Abakaliki while protesting the operatives’ invasion of of People’s Club premises along Abakaiki/Enugu Expressway which disrupted their meeting which was holding with the theme “Women, Nation Builders”.

They also alleged that their seats, canopies and event decoration items were confiscated by the operatives and taken away to their office in Abakaiki, the state capital.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of other women, the President of Umuada Ebonyi Women, Mrs Charity Chukwuemeka, described the incident as sacrilege and attack on Igbo women and Igbo culture and urged the IGP and human rights organizations to call the security operatives to order.

“The hard-working, peace fostering women of Ebonyi State under the aegis of Federated Ebonyi Women Organization, were on this day 20th of August 2022, unjustifiably attacked, embarrassed and chased out of the venue of their 2022 Annual August Meeting slated to hold in People’s Club Hall, Abakaliki.

“It is not new or alien to the Igbo race that the entire women meet every August to discuss and chart the best possible developmental ideas and projects to improve the well-being and welfare of our people.

“Notably, Annual August Meeting is not a partisan gathering as it cuts across party lines and even involves women who never belonged to any political party.

“That these attacks are unreasonable and unwarranted infringements on the constitutional rights of the women of Ebonyi State which must not be tolerated.

“That as mothers, we will speak to our sons and husbands to be in solidarity by standing with us in this protest against dictatorship.

“That for unjustifiably attacking and humiliating our women in this sacrilegious manner, Ebonyi women hereby call on the Inspector-General of Police and civil rights groups to come to our aid,” she said.

Also, according to Chief Mrs Uzoamaka Okoye “all over Igbo land, everyone knows that every August, women gather for August meeting to be able to discuss things that concerns women. Today, I am in Ebonyi to meet with them, to share with them and encourage them so that Mother’s will know how to help in the state of our nation but shockingly and surprisingly, the venue was attacked. I am so pained. This attack is painful to me as an Igbo woman and as a mother. Please this are our children and they are part of the items we wanted to discuss How can a child beat, wound a mother?” she questioned.

Dr Bukiso Makuro, a Development Consultant From Kebbi; Deaconess Harmony Teimo from Edo state and many others from other tribes in Nigeria condemned the attack on women, saying “it is very disappointing that the meeting didn’t hold and I hope is something that wouldn’t happen again because we know that women have their rights and should be allowed to express themselves and support themselves as the custodian of Igbo culture.”

Meanwhile, the Special Security Consultant to the State government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha said the operatives received a security report that gunmen will use the place to attack the state.

He noted August meeting is not usually done in the town and vowed that those arrested in the venue will be prosecuted.