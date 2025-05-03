Women, girls represent 79% persons displaced by Boko Haram in North-East – RESILAC

Women and girls make up about 79 per cent of those displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has forced an estimated 2.5 million people from their homes in Nigeria’s North-East region.

This figure translates to approximately 2 million women and girls directly affected by the conflict, according to Gardie Nigatu, National Coordinator of the RESILAC 2 project.

Lake Chad Inclusive Economic and Social Recovery Project (RESILAC)

Speaking in Maiduguri during an interview with the Tribune Online, Nigatu said that more than two million internally displaced persons (IDPs) are yet to return home, with women and girls bearing the brunt of the crisis, particularly in terms of protection and basic needs.

He said, “Violence against women and girls has grown more severe and widespread across the North-East.

“This has not only led to massive displacement but also exposed women to further forms of violence and exploitation.”

He called on government authorities and humanitarian actors to come together in addressing the challenges, stressing the need for unified action to protect and empower displaced women and girls.

Aisha Umar, Gender Technical Coordinator for RESILAC 2, decried the level of discrimination still faced by women in Borno State.

“We are demanding an end to all forms of discrimination against women and girls in our communities. The consequences of abductions, forced displacement, and gender-based violence continue to haunt many survivors,” she said.

Also speaking, Project Manager of CARE Nigeria, Meshck Bwala, noted that RESILAC 2 places strong emphasis on strengthening community resilience, particularly through gender-focused interventions.

“CARE is committed to promoting women’s economic empowerment and ensuring protection systems are in place for them,” he said.

Fatima Abubakar, a widow and participant in the programme, called for better access to services that can help women rebuild their lives.

“We want equal opportunities—access to education, healthcare, and livelihoods. Our future and that of our daughters depend on it,” she said.

Participants at the forum reiterated the transformative power of education and the urgent need for inclusive policies that support women’s empowerment across the region.

The call comes under the framework of the RESILAC 2 project, implemented by Action Against Hunger (ACF), CARE, and Groupe URD, with funding support from the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Union (EU).