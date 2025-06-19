The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, says the secret to prosperity for any nation depends on its capacity to empower women and girls.

He stated that every nation that has been able to empower its women and girls in their political, social, and economic life and protect them from abuses and violence has seen significant progress towards achieving sustainable development.

Mignot stressed this during the EU Delegation’s visit to Skyline University in Kano State, while calling for more cooperation between the EU, Nigeria, and Africa, as only through cooperation and shared interests and values will the country achieve sustainable development in its key sectors, including energy, agriculture, education, health, and digital.

Addressing the students, he said, “At the end of the day, the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of Nigerians, not in the international community. You, as future professionals, can make a difference. For this, education is key. It is an investment in the nation’s future.

“For all the young women and men, one of the secrets of the prosperity of a nation is its capacity to empower women and girls. If you look at the most prosperous nations in the world, particularly in Europe, these are nations which have been able to do that, to empower women and girls, and to give them a say in political life, in socioeconomic life, and to protect them from abuse and violence.

“The most efficient group is not the group composed of only men or only women, but a group composed of both men and women. That is what our society should aim at, and Nigeria is still lagging behind on this. It is very important to make progress in this regard. It is not about dropping traditional and religious values but about giving women and girls their full place in this context.”

Speaking about the EU development initiatives in the state, especially in the broader regions of the Northwest and Northeast, Amb. Mignot pointed out that while the regions are facing specific challenges of insecurity and poverty, the EU sees their great potential.

“This city of Kano, in particular, is a great development platform for not only Northern Nigeria but the Sahel region as a whole. Kano is really a place to be when it comes to West Africa. It is a very important state, beyond the borders of Nigeria. We want to increase our presence and support to the Northwest and the Northeast.

“We are launching packages of new partnership projects in the Northwest and Northeast, around €300 million, also with funds from our Member States, such as Germany, on education, health, deradicalisation of foreign fighters, sustainable energy, opportunities for farmers in agricultural value chains.”

He assured the Kano State Government and the entire Northwest and Northeast regions of the EU’s continued and reliable partnership for sustainable development. “What we want is not a relationship based on donor-beneficiary relation; we want a relationship based on partnership and mutual interests, and based on investments in particular,” he said.

The Registrar, Skyline University, Ahmed Mohammed Abdullahi, in his address, emphasised the importance of dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding in a constantly evolving global landscape.

Assuring the EU of the cooperation of Skyline University and the academic community in the state, he said, “This occasion is a testament to the enduring and fruitful partnership between the European Union and our academic community, reinforcing the importance of dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding in a constantly evolving global landscape.

“The presence of the European Union Ambassador and other distinguished guests on our campus today underscores the significance of global cooperation and shared commitment to strengthen connections.”

A highlight of the Delegation’s visit to the university was the lecture by Amb. Mignot, engaging the students and staff of the university and other universities in the state on the work of the EU in Nigeria and the broader West Africa region. The session created an opportunity for students and staff to interact with the EU Delegation, ask questions, get feedback, and hear about the sundry programmes of the EU in Nigeria, including post-graduate scholarship opportunities in Europe like the Erasmus+ scholarships and others.

