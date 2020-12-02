Women farmers in Kano seek for loan to boost food production

Women farmers in Bagwai local government area of Kano State have called on Sasakawa Global 2000 to support them with loan facility to boost food production in the area and the state at large as well as assist their husbands in settling some financial commitments.

Sasakawa Global 2000 is a Non-Governmental Organization working in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, State Ministry of Agriculture, farmers organisations and farmers.

The leader of the women farmers, Hajiya A’i Garba made the call when a team from SG 2000, visited the rice demonstration farm in Gurdo village in Bagwai local government area on Wednesday.

Hajiya Garba, however, stated that the call was necessary in order to encourage more women to embrace farming in the area to enhance their living standard.

She noted that “Women now have to support their husbands especially in the areas of payment of school fees for the children as well as other things at home,” we need additional support in form of fertilizer, seeds and chemicals as well as other inputs.

According to her, women farmers in the area had witnessed a lot of improvement in the production of maize and rice since Sasakawa Global 2000 trained them on the increase in technology adoption.

“We used to plant between two and three seeds but with the new planting method brought by Sasakawa Global 2000, we are now able to see the difference.

“The new planting method is one seed per hole instead of two or three seeds per hole. We have also been trained to make a hole before putting the fertilizer,” she said.

Speaking at the occasion, the SG 2000 Country Director, Prof Sani Ahmed-Miko represented by Mr Benjamin Shamaki, urged the women farmers not to rely on loan as the SG 2000 does not give farmers inputs free of charge.

“We only give inputs to our communities demonstration plots.” So, I advise farmers to stop relying on free inputs because Sasakawa SG 2000 does not give inputs to farmers free but we train them on modern farming techniques to boost production, he said.

No fewer than 30 farmer cooperatives attended the programme at the rice demonstration farm. However, most of the farmers who spoke at the occasion commended the organization for introducing new farming technologies.

