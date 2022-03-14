Women empowerment, key to societal growth, Inuwa declares

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared that women and youth empowerment are keys to societal development, therefore his administration will continue to hold them in high esteem and will continue to support their cause, considering their roles.

The Governor stated this during the launching of Dukku/Nafada Women Empowerment Programme organized by the member representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency of the state, Hajiya Aishatu Jibrin Dukku.

Inuwa Yahaya said that to underscore its resolve to promote their wellbeing and empowerment, his government has ensured that women were appointed and well represented in different positions in the governance of the state.

According to the Governor, “You are all witnesses to the fact that during our stewardship, we ensured that women were elected councillors, we also got a local government chairperson and appointed several women to man different strategic positions including key ministries, civil service and teachers service commissions, Gombe State Agricultural Development Programme (GSADP) among others”.

He further described women as great pillars of support and assured that his administration will continue to value them and work with them for the betterment of society.

The Governor assured the good people of Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency that his government will continue to execute developmental projects in the area.

He said that, “All plans are put in place to ensure the construction of Dukku-Kunde Road. In no distant time, work will commence in earnest at the Campus of Gombe State University here in Dukku”.

Expressing his government’s readiness to address the problem of acute water scarcity in Dukku, the governor said that, “We will soon commence Dukku water projects where all earth dams will be dredged and many more will be built to ensure proper portable water supply in Dukku and environs. Additionally, many industrial boreholes will be sunk, water tankers and other facilities will also be provided to complement”.

He appreciated the efforts of the Hon. Aishatu Dukku for initiating the women empowerment programme, saying such gesture will go a long way in touching the lives of the people and making them self reliant.

Inuwa Yahaya then supported the programme with the sum of N2 million for the youths and women groups.

Earlier in her remarks, Hajiya Aishatu Jibrin Dukku, said that the purpose of organising the programme was to support women in her constituency with start-up capital so that they can engage in meaningful ventures that will support them and their families.

She expressed her unflinching support to the policies and programmes of Governor Inuwa, which she described as purely people-oriented.

The lawmaker thanked Governor Inuwa for executing capital projects in her constituency, citing the linking Bridge along Nafada-Biri Road as an important project that links many communities across Nafada and Dukku local governments.

Sh also gratefully cited other projects executed by the Governor in the areas of education, health and environment as well as appointments of sons and daughters of her constituency in various capacities, including development facilitators and therefore rallied her constituents to reciprocate the gesture by supporting Inuwa Yahaya’s Administration to continue with the developmental projects beyond 2023.

In her remarks, the Gombe State First Lady, Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya stressed the importance of women’s empowerment, saying that “empowering women is empowering the whole society”.

She then urged the beneficiaries to use the assistance given to them judiciously.

300 women benefitted in this batch of the programme where each went home with N10,000.

Earlier in his welcome address the Chairman of Dukku Local Government Council, Alh. Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for giving women the priority they deserve, adding that the governor has always been supportive to the course of women in the State.

In their separate goodwill messages, the State APC Women Leader, Hajiya Lumbi Abubakar and Hon. Salima Abdullahi; councilor representing Waziri North expressed their gratitude to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for carrying women along, describing him as a ‘women-friendly governor’.

They expressed confidence that with the support of women, APC will certainly emerge victorious come 2023.

Other important functions performed by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya include: commissioning of APC women office at Waziri Ward and the commissioning of Water Tanker Loading Point at Wuro Tara.

Before leaving Dukku, Governor Inuwa paid homage to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dukku, Alh. Haruna Abdulkadir Rashid at his Place in Dukku.