Cecilia Adenusi, a certified IT professional, tech entrepreneur and stem educator speaks with ADEOLA OJO on misconceptions about women empowerment, the role of women, managing society expectations and how men can help, among other issues.

What do you think are some common misconceptions about women empowerment?

There are actually many misconceptions about women empowerment, many seem to think it ends with just making noise and getting tokens but this is a wrong view. Empowerment goes beyond all that, it is simply giving a level playing field for women to be what they want and not limiting them because of their gender. It is a misconception to think that women do not have a right to aspire or believe that there is a limit to what they can do because they are women. It is a misconception that women should only be restricted to welfare and such posts. There are many misconceptions but they are all unnecessary.

How do you think these misconceptions impact women’s lives and opportunities?

These misconceptions limit women; it limits their potentials to add value to themselves and the society. They can’t contribute meaningfully and this is not good even for the society.

Is women empowerment all about stomach infrastructure or giving out tokens?

No, women empowerment is not about stomach infrastructure; women are tired of kongos of rice and garri with ridiculous envelopes as empowerment. It is basically about being allowed to have a voice and attaining potentials. It is basically beyond food, women’s lives don’t revolve around their stomach

Some think that agitating for women empowerment is a competition between the genders. What is your thought on this?

This is part of the misconception we are talking about. Why should trying to be the best you can be seen as a competition or war? Women want to make money but they want to spend their husband’s money. So where is the competition? People should be open minded about allowing women use their God-given potentials. The truth is that people just use perceived gender roles to judge issues.

Does women empowerment benefit women alone?

That’s a wonderful question. When women are empowered, they pass down the knowledge to the younger generation and consequently, this benefits the society generally. It doesn’t just benefit women, so it is a win for all.

Is women empowerment only about economic independence? How does it impact society as a whole?

Empowerment goes beyond money; there is education, knowledge, technicalities and general understanding of how to make things move forward for the benefit of all. When every segment of society is empowered, the society becomes better because the number of vulnerable people reduces and this benefits the society.

Do you think women empowerment means rejecting traditional roles or values and it is a western concept?

The truth is asking for a chance to be what you can in order to help the society is in no way rejecting traditional roles. That your wife has money doesn’t mean she won’t submit. It is not a western concept for women to have something doing to better their lot and that of their children. Indeed, from time immemorial, women are known to be strong and good at multitasking, so why should they limit their potentials because some expect women to be weak?

How do you think we can work to dispel misconceptions about women empowerment?

Women need to put in more work because they have more to prove. For a woman to be given a chance, she needs to work double and do more than her male counterpart to get opportunities. So women need to prepare and be ready immediately an opportunity arises.

What role do you think men can play in promoting women empowerment?

That’s very simple; all women want is to be given a chance to attain their potentials. Just give them a level playing field and we are good.

How can women empowerment initiatives be inclusive and benefit all women, regardless of their background or circumstances?

By ensuring that programmmes are specifically tailored for specific groups and interest because you can’t have a blanket programme for all classes. Any programme you are planning for empowerment must meet specific needs.

Have you personally experienced or witnessed misconceptions about women empowerment? How did you address them?

It happened to me really. I employed one Indian to help in the office and he started taking decisions without my consent, spending money and being harsh on staff with the excuse that he wants me to be able to care for my children. In my company, he was pushing me aside and acting like it was normal. So I set him aside, and took over my company. He threatened and actually went to court. Women must be bold when they get into such situations and take decisive actions.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s wife flags off second phase of women empowerment in Niger