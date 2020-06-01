Women don’t inspire me, God does ― Singer, Notfemii

Promising and talented US-based Nigerian singer, Olusegun Femi Adeyemo, better known as Notfemii, signed his name into the music space with a debut single entitled “Uncomfortable”, a single he said he wrote for a girl.

But while some of his contemporaries usually lay claim to being inspired by women to write their songs, the singer said he does not believe women have a big influence on his music.

Speaking with Tribune online in a chat, Notfemii insisted that his music is greatly influenced by God as against what others believe.

Hear him, “Women don’t inspire me, God does. Although women are beautiful in many ways and can also help beautify my craft my inspiration comes from many other sources; women being just one of them, like the past stories from my past relationships. My major inspiration comes from God.

“I wrote “Uncomfortable” my debut single for a girl I was having issues with back then. And my second single “Wanting more” is about girls that are not contented, girls that always wanting more,” he added.

Notfemii is presently an undergraduate of Morgan State University, Maryland, USA and he believes he’s uncannily blessed with the ability to play any song on almost any musical instruments as long as he hears it.

According to him, he started music when he was just eight years old in primary school. Even as at that time he could play various musical instruments.

“Professionally, music started for me in 2017. My first single “Uncomfortable” was produced by me. The beat for the song was produced in my room and sent to friends for mixing and mastering. And when the song dropped family and friends knew a star was born.”

The first single was originally released in 2018 but remixed and eventually released on March 20, 2019.

He followed up the good work with another single “Wanting More” December 25, 2019, and his third single, “Angie” featuring Dremo dropped April 17, 2020. It was mixed and mastered by Reverb.

His best Nigerian artistes include Style Plus, Oritse femi, 2baba, Fela, and Adekunle Gold.

“At different points in my life, these were the artistes I vibed to,” he said.

Notfemii is presently unsigned to any record label but confident the future holds a lot of promises. He hails from Osun State in Nigeria.