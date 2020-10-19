Women deserve more opportunities in politics —Professor Dadu’ut

Professor Nora Ladi Dadu’ut is the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Plateau South

senatorial by-election slated for October 31. In this interview by ISAAC SHOBAYO, the don speaks on issues surrounding her emergence and women in politics. Excerpts:

MANY are surprised you venturing into partisan politics. How did you arrive at the decision?

Being an academic does not mean you should be detached from politics. I see politics as a lifestyle because politics is part of life. I can say I have been in politics but not in active politics because being in the classroom, you impact knowledge on others and share ideas with others. And that opens the scope of setting civilization and cultural values and when you come into active politics, you allow these values to play. That is why I feel I should go into active politics where that value I have impacted on students can come to play.

How do you intend to play or blend your motherly role with politics?

Well, motherhood is a life-time role. Even as an adult, your mother will always treat you as a child. My motherhood or being a mother cannot stop me from playing politics; more so, the children have grown up; some of them are parents now but we still maintain our relationship, that is, mother and child relationship.

The belief among many Nigerians is that politics is a dirty game. Are you not afraid of the dirty intrigues in vogue in politics?

I like the way you put it: many Nigerians perceive politics as a dirty game. Politics is not supposed to be dirty; it is all about investing your interest and energy to the development of the society. But some people have to take the risk of going into the murky waters to change the society into a better place, especially where the interest of the common man will be given adequate priority. I want to tell you that life is all about taking risk; you cannot have all that you want if you don’t take a risk; if you don’t sacrifice and commit yourself to what you want to get. One of my reasons for going into politics is to change certain traits and things associated with politics that people considered to be dirty. And why shouldn’t I enter the murky waters to change society if that is the only way to better the society. I feel that people of good conscience and good will that have something to offer should not be afraid of going into politics simple because some people are messing up the system. If all of us should continue to stay on the sidelines watching without going into it, a time would come that it would be too messy that it would be difficult to remedy and people will suffer.

Having emerged as the candidate of the APC for the Plateau South senatorial bye-election slated for October 31, what is your programme for the people of the area if elected?

I am privileged to have a good knowledge of my senatorial district. The kind of experience and knowledge I have about my environment will certainly help me; it is not about an agenda; neither is it is about manifestos; it is about service to humanity. People talk about agenda in term of targeted programme like building of schools, hospital, road construction or whatever but in this case it is about legislations. I should be able to contribute in promoting good legislation for the good of my people. And what do I mean by that? I am talking about people-oriented bills that would propel good roads, hospital and education among others. As a legislator one should be able to enhance the law that will lead to the provision of these amenities because they can only be executed by the executive through good bills that will encourage and remove any barrier that may want to prevent all these.

Speculations are rife that you are being sponsored by Governor Lalong in order to pave the way for him into the Senate in 2023?

The political propaganda will not stop; whatever the governor wants or whatever his opinion is, it could be interpreted in many ways. I know the governor is very sensitive in this case and also he is gender-sensitive. Should he now be accused of putting a woman there so that he would take over in 2023? Who knows tomorrow? We are just projecting as human beings; we can’t even predict what will happen in 2023; even tomorrow, we don’t know what will happen. Some people are saying he is promoting my aspiration so that he can take over easily from me in 2023; nobody knows who will take over in 2023. I didn’t know that I was going to aspire but by God’s grace, I came to aspire. Even if they say so, it may not be what God wants. I am saying this because I have heard it and he has his own personal interest and if his interest is in me or another person, why should it be interpreted that it is because he wants to go to the Senate in 2023? It could have been any other person; not just I but they would still say the same thing. But how can he put somebody there without the person’s wish? I have the choice to say no, I don’t want. Why should it be a problem or a question now? So, we will continue to live with this propaganda and we will continue to pray that we see that 2023 because God has a final say.

There are insinuations that you are not a member of the APC; that you were drafted into the party by Governor Simon Lalong to contest the election.

They got it all wrong. I was in the PDP, then moved to the Labour Party and now in the APC, just like many others did. You move according to the interest you have because politics is all about interest; people say whatever they want to say or what suits their interest. I call that political propaganda. I wouldn’t have contested the senatorial primary from outside. I want to sound it loud and clear that I am a registered member of the APC. I joined the party in 2015; since then, I have been an active member of the party. Before my aspiration, I have gone into grassroots mobilization so much so that when the present administration in Plateau State had a victory in 2015, I was part of those who organised a victory celebration and as well took part in one or two committees during the inauguration. So, if I am not a member, would I be given such responsibilities?

Are you satisfied with the participation of women in politics both in the state and the country as a whole?

As I am talking to you, we have only one lady from the North in the Senate; she is even a PDP member; the rest of the story we should understand. I am not comfortable; I am not really satisfied with opportunities that are not open to women. But mark you, I am not a feminist, I am only interested in seeing that there is equity in the sense that whenever a woman or a man is aspiring for political position, they should be given equal opportunities. Like in the church women play more active role than men; they are seen more often in the helm of affairs in the church; they are always available. There, the men don’t struggle to be at par with women but outside, the belief is that the man should have priority; they should have precedence over the women. It not about feminism; it about equity where it is necessary. Also, I want to say that the women in the Senate are just only two per cent, though moved to seven per cent now in the National Assembly. Those on ground are doing their best; part of my mission is to complement their efforts by adding my voice.

You are contesting against a season politician, Honourable George Daika, the candidate of the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is also a former Speaker of the state house of Assembly and former member, House of Representatives. Do you think you stand a better chance in the contest?

I have taught people older than me in the class; it is not because of their age but because of the need. I want to tell you that my opponent is not posing any challenge or threat to my aspiration at all. Though he had played so many parts in politics, I see myself not being challenged by him. As a woman, my gender stands out. I want people to get this fact that a woman will always make a difference, because a woman has the inclination to see what a man cannot see or what men have not seen for years. By this, I think I like the challenge; it is going to be interested.

