Women coalition seeks 37 Senate, 74 Reps seats at constitution review

A coalition of Women Leaders in Kaduna State is canvassing for special seats in the upper chamber (Senate), House of Representatives as well as state House of Assembly.

According to them, each state and Abuja should reserve one senatorial seat for the women as well as the House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

To this end, the women groups want 37 Senatorial seats and 74 House of Representatives seats.

By its presentation, the Coalition is seeking that, 37 Senate, 74 House of Representatives and 108 State House of Assembly seats are reserved for women.

Making a presentation on behalf of the Coalition, its spokesperson, Jemilat Abidoye said, the proportion of women in both elective and appointive positions has remained low, as the return of Nigeria to democracy in 1999 has not improved the level of inclusion of women at all levels.

“We the People,” represent all Nigerians and recognizing that gender equality is a human right, as emphasized in the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 5. This implies that women should enjoy the same status as men so that they can fully realize their human rights and have a meaningful impact on society.

“As it stands, the Constitution does not adequately afford women this opportunity.

Women need to be fully represented in the Constitution, first by recognizing the use of gender-neutral and sensitive language in our Constitution.

“Masculine languages are gender-biased and undermine women and girls’ political participation, which further hinders inclusive governance in Nigeria. A Nigerian Constitution should correct these male-dominant narratives in legal drafting.

“We are, therefore, proposing these reforms to the constitutional provision; Ensure gender-neutral and sensitive language in our Constitution. Masculine languages are gender-biased and undermine women and girls’ political participation, which further hinders inclusive governance in Nigeria.

“Ensure equitable women representation in government, through at least 35% women representation in appointive offices at the Federal and State levels.

“Include Gender as a benchmark for Federal Character. The Constitution has already created the Federal Character as an Affirmative Action Mechanism that ensures the representation of marginalized groups in the country.

“Create additional special seats for women in the Federal and State Legislative Houses: In Senate: one seat for a woman from the 36 states and the Federal Capital.

“In the House of Representatives: two seats for women from the 36 states and the Federal Capital. In the States’ House of Assembly: one seat from each of the three senatorial districts

“In addition to these Constitutional provisions, the National Gender Policy was also intended to increase the number of women in political office, party organs, and public life by setting a goal of 35 per cent affirmative action to support women in all elected and appointed positions by 2015.

‘But our current reality in 2021, is that women’s political representation is still below 10 per cent. It is no longer news that women in Nigeria are yet to benefit from these provisions,” she said.

