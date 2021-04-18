Women charged not to give in to societal pressures, be purpose-driven

Wife of the founder, Livingspring Chapel International, Ibadan, Pastor (Mrs) Hephzibah Femi-Emmanuel has charged women in Nigeria and the world over not to give in to societal pressures in this peculiar age, saying women have bigger roles to play as a cushion effect for the home, giving hope to fathers and children.

Pastor Hephzibah gave the charge on Saturday last week at the day two of a four-day programme making the annual Women’s Week of the church themed ‘Purposefully Made,’ which was held at the Dominion Cathedral, Agbowo Expressway, Ibadan.

Speaking further, she said this is the good time for women to know that they need not to give in to pressures, be it at the home front or society, because God has saddled them with the responsibility of building the nation and home.

She stated that women, according to divine order are the missing-links in men, hence, they should rise up like Deborah and do something about the situation of the nation and be solid support to their husbands in their respective homes.

“Not every woman will be able to influence things at the federal or state levels. We should all thrive to impart lives in our little space, notably in the family as a unit. We should support our husbands, help with moulding the youth and the children; giving them such little things as love, hope, warmth and smiles, thereby relieving them of pressures of this life,” Pastor Hephzibah said.

The wife of the presiding pastor, Femi Emmanuel, equally admonished mature females who are yet to be married to ensure that they are happily married, saying “our prayers and desire for them is to get married, most especially women who have reached the marriageable ages. If they are happily married, that is if they are married to their friends, 70-80 per cent of their problems are solved.”

The 2021 women coordinator of the church, Pastor (Mrs) Omolara Aderogba, while speaking about the theme of the conference, described it as apt and timely at this crucial time when the womenfolk need to be constantly reminded of their special assignments in this world as life givers, nurturers and builders who are created uniquely for a purpose,

To be able to fulfill their special assignments, she said every woman must be self employed and reliant, as well as have personal goals, just as she advised them to be confident and hold themselves in high esteem and not look down on themselves, knowing that they cannot afford to disappoint their Maker.

Dr Mrs Mobolaji Salau, a medical doctor at the University College Hospital (UCH) while speaking to the women on Endometriosis – a medical condition which affects the reproduction age group of 15-49 years and their health generally, said women are the most beautiful creatures God ever made, thus they should take good care of their health.

“There are diverse kinds of medical conditions a lot of women are suffering from in silence. I want to encourage women to seek medical attention when they have slightest symptoms,” Dr Salau said.

Also speaking to the women about entrepreneurship, Dr (Mrs) Olaoti Ogundare, a public health doctor and entrepreneur, encouraged the women to look inward and tap into the innate abilities God has given every woman to multitask, saying “though it is not easy; it requires a lot of hard work, with dedication and a lot of determination it is achievable.”

