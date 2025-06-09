Women, catalysts for development of Niger Delta — NDDC MD

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku, has described women from the region as catalysts for economic growth with social change and community resilience.

Abegunde at the 2025 International Women’s Day commemoration in Akure, Ondo state capital, said women across the region have played remarkable, courageous, and vital roles in the development of the nation at all levels.

According to the NDDC Executive Director, the theme for the year, “Accelerate Action Invest in Women, Advancing Right, leadership and Equality” “is not only relevant but it is necessary, saying women are instruments of social engineering that bring social change.

“It speaks to the heart of the transformation we seek for the Niger Delta, and indeed for Nigeria, where women are no longer seen merely as contributors from the sidelines, but as co-drivers of sustainable development, peace, and progress.

He, however, urged women to be more vocal, get involved, and be proactive to prevent the dwindling fortunes of the nation’s socio-political and economic status.

He said “It is important to recall that the agitation for justice, equity, and development which gave birth to the NDDC was not waged by men alone.

“Women across the region played remarkable, courageous, and sacrificial roles. They were community mobilizers, peacemakers, human rights advocates, and caregivers, even in times of turmoil.

“Whether as silent organizers or vocal advocates, they demanded change. Their unrelenting support sustained the momentum that led to the creation of the Commission in 2000.

“Niger Delta women have continued to be pillars of our work organizing cooperatives, leading local development efforts, and holding the social fabric of our communities together through times of peace and unrest.

“As we reflect on our journey, it is clear: any vision of progress that excludes women is flawed, and any model of development that underutilizes women is incomplete”

He expressed the NDDC’s unwavering commitment towards women’s empowerment saying it was borne out of the commission’s belief that women are the pillars of our society and towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 on Gender Equality and SDG 10 on reducing Inequality.

According to him, the commission has advanced the rights of women by raising awareness and influencing policy, promoting their leadership by building skills, confidence, and visibility, and creating a balanced society where women are not only included but trusted and empowered.

“In this vein, the NDDC will continue to promote programs that elevate the status of women in education, health, economic empowerment, and governance.

“We call on our partners in civil society, traditional institutions, local and state governments, and the private sector to work with us. Together, we must dismantle the social, cultural, and economic barriers that hold women back.

“I challenge you to lead the charge. Build networks, educate others, speak boldly, and claim your space.

“To the men here, I challenge you to stand as allies and champions of a future where your daughters, wives, sisters, and mothers are empowered to become all they can be.

“We cannot build a developed Niger Delta without our women. And we will not succeed in our mission unless we recognize, respect, and resource their full participation in all spheres of life”

The keynote speaker, a retired Headteacher, comrade Victoria Akomolafe, said investing in women is not merely a moral imperative but an economic and social necessity.

She noted that women in the Niger Delta have been marginalized in the past but said investing in women’s empowerment can lead to transformative changes.

Akomolafe said women in the region have been empowered by NDDC and said “Women have been at the forefront of grassroots movement, advocating for environmental justice and sustainable development.

“Their active participation in decision making process ensures that development initiative are inclusive and address the unique needs of all community members”

The Panelists, Victoria Akinsanmi, J.D Akeredolu, and Omowumi Oni, acknowledged the importance of women’s inclusivity in sustainable development, noting that women contribute a lot to society if empowered.

The panelists concluded that sustainable progress is only possible when all members of society, particularly women, are given the platform to contribute their skills and perspectives.

They said that women’s contributions to sustainable development extend beyond their families to impact communities and economies globally.

The speakers urged all stakeholders, government agencies, and the public to continue to support women’s empowerment as a critical component of sustainable development and emphasised the need to invest in women’s health, education, and economic opportunities.