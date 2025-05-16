Women and Hajj: Understanding the rules and obligations

PERFORMING Hajj is one of the most significant milestones in a Muslim’s life. It is a spiritual journey that demands preparation, both physically and mentally. For women, Hajj comes with unique considerations and guidelines to ensure that this sacred duty is performed in a manner pleasing to Allah (SWT).

In fact, some people commonly believe that Hajj is compulsory only for men. However, this is not true. Just as for men, Hajj is obligatory for women. Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a profound spiritual journey that every capable Muslim must undertake once in their lifetime. For women, this journey requires additional care, preparation, and adherence to unique rules that respect their specific needs and circumstances. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) referred to Hajj as the jihad of women, emphasizing its importance and the rewards it brings when performed with sincerity and devotion.

Just as for men, certain conditions make Hajj compulsory for a woman. However, for women, there are additional conditions, given their physiology.

When Hajj becomes obligatory for a woman

Physical fitness

Women must be physically fit to perform the holy journey. Hajj requires a lot of strength and endurance. Therefore, women must not endanger their lives or cause trouble for their dependents. Allah is All-Knowing and Merciful.

Financial capability

Hajj requires substantial financing. You need to cover airfare, transportation within Saudi Arabia, accommodation, and other known and unforeseen expenses. Therefore, a woman intending to perform Hajj should be financially capable. She must not cause financial distress for her family by taking loans or resorting to extreme measures to perform Hajj.

Mahram requirement

This is one of the distinguishing features of Hajj for women. Women cannot travel to perform Hajj without a mahram. If a woman does not have a mahram, Hajj is not obligatory for her. A mahram is a father, son, husband, brother, or maternal/paternal uncle. A maternal or paternal nephew is also considered a mahram. This rule is based on the hadith: “A woman should not travel except with a mahram.” (Bukhari and Muslim)

The objective of this requirement is to provide security and protection to women, as Hajj is not an easy journey. Millions of Muslims gather to seek Allah’s blessings, which poses risks such as getting lost, trampled, or injured.

A mahram ensures the safety and well-being of the woman during the journey. If a woman has no mahram, she is not obligated to perform Hajj. In Prophetic tradition, women have been forbidden to perform Hajj without a mahram.

However, recently, the Saudi Arabian Hajj authorities have amended this rule to accommodate women without a mahram. Now, women may perform the holy journey if accompanied by a trusted female group.

Appropriate age

Hajj becomes obligatory when a woman reaches puberty. If she performs Hajj before that time, her pilgrimage is considered voluntary. She would still be required to perform her obligatory Hajj later. Since Hajj is a spiritual journey, the pilgrim must be mature enough to understand its significance.

Menstruation

This is a major issue for women. If a woman begins to menstruate during Hajj, she can perform all the rituals except for tawaf, which requires a state of purity. Other rituals like sai, stoning the Jamarat, gathering at Arafat, and spending the night at Muzdalifah can be carried out.

If a woman anticipates her menstrual cycle during the Hajj days, it is permissible to take pills to delay menstruation. This would ease her situation, making her more comfortable in performing the rituals. (Fatwa: Sheikh Abdul Azeez Bin Baaz—Rules Pertaining to Women in Hajj)

Pregnancy or other conditions

If a woman is pregnant, she may delay Hajj until she is physically able to perform all its rites. Similarly, if a woman is postpartum or has an infant who is less than a year old and dependent on her, she can wait until the child is old enough to stay without the mother.

Conditions for women during Hajj

The reward of an accepted Hajj is nothing less than Paradise, according to a hadith. So, it is a golden opportunity for pilgrims to make their afterlife blissful.

Here are some conditions for an accepted Hajj for women:

Ihram

Ihram for women is different from that for men. Women may wear any modest clothes that sufficiently cover their bodies.

.Women must not wear clothes that resemble those of men or non-Muslims.

.Their clothes must not be flashy or see-through.

.A woman must not expose her face or hair to non-mahram men.

.While spending the night at Muzdalifah, women should avoid sleeping in front of non-mahram men.

Fragrance

Applying fragrance is impermissible for women in the state of ihram.

.Women must not cover their hands or face in ihram.

Convenience for women during Hajj

Allah, in His mercy, recognizes the physiological differences between men and women, allowing special concessions during Hajj:

.Women are not required to recite talbiyah loudly; they should say it quietly to avoid drawing attention.

.Women may perform tawaf, sai, stoning at Jamarat, or kissing the Black Stone at less crowded hours.

.Women are not required to walk briskly during tawaf or jog during sai.

.Women can leave Muzdalifah for Jamarat before dawn to avoid heavy crowds.

Footwear

Comfortable, slip-on shoes are ideal for walking long distances.

Essentials

Carry unscented toiletries, a water bottle, and a small travel bag for personal items.

Health

Stay hydrated and avoid physical exhaustion.

Privacy

Use private or women-only areas whenever possible to maintain modesty.

To this end, the rules and obligations surrounding women and Hajj highlight the immense value Islam places on women. These guidelines and exemptions exist solely for their benefit and protection, enabling women to perform this sacred journey with ease, dignity and comfort.

