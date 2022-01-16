Women affairs ministry budgets N250m for empowerment of women, children

The Ministry of Women Affairs has concluded plans to expend N250 million for the empowerment of women and children and boost agricultural endeavours.

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, would spearhead the empowerment of Nigerian women and children in the six geo-political zone of Nigeria, as part of the move to empower the Nigerian woman and her children.

Tallen would lead the Ministry of Women Affairs to undertake the assignment in the 2022 fiscal year, through the provision of what it called “empowerment materials and equipment,” to women and children in the respective geo-political zones of the country.

These details are captured in two items of the 2022 Appropriation Act, of the ministry, as part of the Federal government Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) domiciled in the ministry.

The amount of N105.1m and N145.1m are budgeted for the women and children in the southern and Northern parts of the country respectively, for the purchase of empowerment equipment, materials and agric business specifically for the Northern region.

The 2022 Appropriation Act for the Ministry of Women Affairs, read in part: “ERGP30172572 provision of empowerment materials/equipment for women and children in the three geo-political zones, South-South, South-East and South-West N105,158,579.

“ERGP30172577 provision of empowerment materials/equipment for women and children in the three geo-political zones, North-East, North-West and North Central/ support for women agric business N145,158,580.”

