Women Affairs minister solicits public support to fight gender-based violence

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has called on members of the public, to support the federal government, in its fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

Tallen said the task can not be undertaken by the federal government alone, through the ministry of women Affairs and its other bodies but required the cooperation of all stakeholders, to prioritize and implement policies and strategies to end gender-based violence and child marriage in Nigeria.

“Once again, I call on all stakeholders to assist our women and girls to ensure they access justice as the Ministry of Women Affairs cannot do it alone. Ending gender-based violence is our shared responsibility and we all have a role to play.”

The Minister said this on Monday, at the children an interactive forum to commemorate the 2021 sixteen days of activism, on ending violence against women.

She enjoined the children to take note that the home front played host to various forms of violence perpetrated by the families and urged the children to be vigilant.

“My dear children, I wish to emphasize that violence take place at home, in schools, at the children centres, worship centres and it is often perpetrated by family members, domestic staff and caregivers that are expected to protect the children from all forms of abuses and exploitation.

“Therefore, I urge you all my dear children to be vigilant and to report if you notice any sign of abuse or if you are being violated as the days of being silence is over.”

According to her, This is because Gender-Based Violence particularly, child marriage is part of a cycle of violence perpetrated against the girls that need to be stopped.

However, we will not be able to stop the menace as long as girls marry as children and end their dream of ensuring education and attainment of full potentials.

She said Gender-based violence has negative effects on the growth and development of children physically, socially, emotionally, and psychologically.

“It is on this premises that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is creating awareness on gender-based violence towards addressing the impact on children and supporting the girl child development, empowerment while ensuring to make their voices heard as drivers for change.

She urged the children to call the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs toll-free line to report cases of violence, against women and children including gender base violence via tel. no 08031230651.

