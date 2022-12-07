Women Affairs Minister calls for increased efforts in human rights promotion, protection

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen on Wednesday called for increased efforts in the promotion and protection of human rights of the vulnerable group of society.

Speaking in Abuja, at the NHRC/CSO Forum, organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) as part of activities lined up to mark this year’s International Human Rights Day, with the theme, “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All”, the minister also called on the justice system to address cases of rape and gender-based violence, which she said, are on the increase on daily basis.

Tallen lamented the way and manner women and the girl-child are being abused in the country and enjoined Civil Society Organizations to step up the fight against the violation of people’s fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has engaged Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

The Chairperson of the governing board of the Council, Dr. Salamatu Husseini Suleiman who stated this in her speech at the occasion said, “The Commission, by this event, is engaging the civil society community which is recognized as key players in the promotion human rights.

“CSOs are regarded as essential building blocks for development and national cohesion through sustained campaigns and advocacy for worthy causes”, she said and added that CSOs play multiple roles in society as they serve as repositories of information, monitor government policies and actions and demand accountability from government

According to her, civil society organisations are considered watchdogs who monitor compliance with human rights and social norms, and, the Commission is engaging the CSOs, as a major step in promoting and protecting human rights and achieving its mandate, as well as realizing its goals and objectives as outlined in its Strategic Work Plan.

“This way, we can provide a clear, high level and enduring framework for the development of a human rights agenda for our dear nation in the days and months to come”, she said and further noted that the NHRC/CSOs forum is expected to achieve improved mutual understanding and trust building.

Speaking on the rationale for the forum, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) said, beyond the Commission’s statutory mandate to work with civil society and other partners, the work of civil society organisations and human rights defenders is at the heart of human rights promotion and protection nationally, regionally and globally.

In Nigeria, he said, civil society is the force that pioneers and sustains initiatives and actions that promote, protect, and fulfill human rights and that, from legal actions to advocacy, research, and humanitarian interventions, Nigerian civil society groups have shown dexterity and pioneering spirits even in harshest environments.

The NHRC boss said, the growth of civil society, and human rights work has been matched to a great extent with the strengthening of the mandate of the NHRC, “From humble beginnings as a creation of the military rule, the Commission through the amendment of its Act has become a major reference point for National Human Rights Institutions on the continent and globally.

“The independence of the Commission has been strengthened, and so is its funding structure, protective mandate, and quasi-judicial powers,” he said and added also that, the country is at the junction of democratic consolidation which called for all hands to be on deck and resources pooled together to advance a human right centered approach to governance and development in Nigeria.

The NHRC/CSOs forum, he pointed out, stems from the provisions of section 5(g) of the National Human Rights Commission (Amendment) Act which empowers the Commission to “liaise and cooperate, in such manner as it considers appropriate, with local and International Organizations on human rights with the purpose of advancing the promotion and protection of human rights.

He expects that the forum will be an annual event and will establish itself as the main human rights convening for Nigeria, bringing together civil society, policymakers, development partners, media, and academia to discuss and proffer solutions to human rights challenges in the country.





“The Forum should present ground-breaking ideas on how we can achieve human rights and become an incubator for policy, legislative, and institutional best practices in promotion and protection.

“Above all, this Forum should be an instigator and a major feeder to the work of the Commission in terms of special mechanisms as the current Governing Council has established Special Mechanisms involving rapporteurs in various fields.

“We are also looking forward to establishing more mechanisms involving stakeholders such as Independent Experts and Working Groups on various fields of human rights where we currently face challenges as a nation. As we look forward to the approval and implementation of the National Action Plan on Human Rights, this Forum will serve as a platform to review and take on emerging issues in the implementation of the plan”, he added.

