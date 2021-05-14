Women across SouthWest lament over kidnapping, banditry in Nigeria

Women across South West under the aegis of SouthWest Women Arise in Nigeria have lamented over the spate of kidnapping and banditry affecting the security situation of the country.

They made their dissatisfaction known at the maiden ‘One Nigeria’ Conference held yesterday in Lagos.

The Women noted that they could no longer fold their hands and watch the country sink even as they stated that Nigeria is better together as against dissenting voices hitting up the polity.

Speaking earlier, The Convener, Bolanle Idowu stated that the Group is not for division as they are poised to take actions having prayed for the nation over time.

Bolanle said that they are set to lend their voices to the electoral process determining the success of the upcoming 2023 general election.

“The women have come together today to talk about Nigeria’s unity. We are not for division.

“The Gathering today is not a political party. We are here to say we have been praying and it is time we want actions to it.

“We are going to come up with a communique regarding the Electoral Process in the upcoming 2023 elections. We are going to have a voice in it,” She said.

A Popular Actress, Bimbo Akintola stated that women should accept their failures in order to move forward.

Akintola countered the perception that women do not have a position in governance, noting that women had been warriors historically.

“For us to move forward, we need to accept our failures.

“We say women do not have a position in governance and all that.

“But, we forgot that in history women are warriors. My question to everyone here is what exactly do we stand for?” Akintola said.

Another member of the Group, Bimbo Oyetunde said the Group is apolitical but there is a need to set the pace with women who can change the narrative.

Oyetunde also said that the insecurity situation in the country is serious as they can no longer allow things slide the way it is going.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

