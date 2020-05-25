Woman’s lover, his friend attack her husband at home, cut off his wrist

There was apprehension at Amuda Oba area of Modakeke in Osun State on Monday when a woman’s lover, Kamoru Ajibola and his friend, Ismaila Mohammed, allegedly attacked the husband, Tunde Ajayi, cut off his wrist.

Tribune Online gathered that the husband had an altercation with Kamoru Ajibola who he accused of having an ilicit affair with his wife, identified as Kemi.

Sources told Tribune Online that Kamoru and his friend later came back to the residence of Tunde Ajayi, where he was attacked by the duo and Ismaila, during the attack, allegedly cut off his left wrist.

The incident was said to have caused panic in the area, as neighbours and co-tenants fleeing on seeing the severed wrist of Ajayi on the floor with blood gushing out of his left hand.

However, both Kamoru Ajibola and Ismaila Mohammed have been arrested by the police for the attack.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Kokumo, had ordered an investigation into the matter.

She added that after the conclusion of the investigation, anyone found culpable would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

