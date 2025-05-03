Woman with N67 in bank account gets N6m gift from Don Jazzy

A Nigerian woman, Adeyemi Adejoke Abidemi, whose bank account held just ₦67, received a life-changing ₦6 million gift from music mogul Don Jazzy on Thursday, sparking widespread excitement across social media.

The surprise windfall began when a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) encouraged users to tag a celebrity who could potentially gift them ₦1 million. Adeyemi, tweeting via the handle @PopoolaJoke4, tagged Don Jazzy, writing, “Make I tag #DONJAZZY. I dey always dream about him. Happy new month sir.”

Don Jazzy responded with a simple “Akant namba,” prompting her to drop her GTBank details. Moments later, she shared a screenshot showing a ₦1 million credit alert with the caption: “Jesuuuuuusssssssss, this is huge… Receiving 1 million naira is beyond anything I expected.”

However, the Mavin Records boss wasn’t done. After noticing her previous account balance of ₦67.29, he followed up with an additional ₦5 million transfer. “Amen ooo. That your akant balance is not healthy. I don add another 5 million. More blessings ma,” Don Jazzy posted.

An emotional Adeyemi confirmed the second credit with a screenshot reflecting ₦6 million in her account. “I am deeply grateful for this extraordinary blessing,” she wrote. “May the Almighty who used you to lift me reward you beyond measure… Thank you #DONJAZZY.”

Reacting to skeptics questioning her financial status, she added, “None of my accounts get 1 naira. I can screenshot all for you, only GTBank get 67 naira.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE