Woman who lost 4 kids to bandits’ attack in Sokoto, dies in hospital

Hajia Shafa’atu, one of the few survivors of the bandits’ attack in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State on Monday has reportedly died at Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

Shafa’atu who earlier before her death sustained serious burnt injury on her body as a result of the attack where bandits set the passenger bus she was traveling in on fire, eventually died on Friday evening.

She had in an interview with Tribune Online before her demise, confirmed that four of her children, including a 10-month old child died in the incident.

She added that her mother, maternal uncle, nephew as well as her niece were all dead as a result of the attack.

Shafa’atu, who sustained a first degree injury said when bandits attacked the vehicle, they were shooting at the bus until the driver lost control and summersaulted.

“We took off from Sabon Birni on our way to Kaduna with majority of the passengers going to the Southern part of the country.

“Most of us were actually leaving that area due to persistent bandits’ attack in the eastern part of Sokoto State for safety haven in the south.

“Not long after taking off, we ran into these bandits who started shooting at us until the vehicle began to summersault and then caught fire.

“The fire incident was the major cause of many casualties as most of us were trapped in the bus with no means of escape and it led to various deaths including all my children,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online gathered that Shafa’atu who was a widow before the unfortunate incident died on Friday evening, barely five days after she lost her children in the attack.

A source who inform our correspondent confirmed that she had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

