Woman, three children kidnapped in Ondo

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped a mother and her three children along Owo /Ifon road Inna Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The mother and her children who were said to be travelling from Lagos to Imoru for an annual age-grade festival were stopped by the armed men and dragged them into the bush.

It was gathered that the hoodlums later freed the mother but kept her three children in their custody.

The kidnappers have also established contact with the family, demanding N50m as a ransom to secure the release of the three victims.

Similarly, five people were said to have been abducted on the same route around Asabia village, Elegbeka while the driver of the vehicle conveying them was shot.

The victims were said to be travelling to Lagos when they ran into the roadblock mounted by the hoodlums.

The residents of the area complained about the incessant kidnap on the road and called on the security in the state to come to the aid of the people.

When contacted, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the incident was not reported and said he had contacted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area.

It will be recalled that eight market women including the Iyaloja of Isua Akoko were kidnapped along Akure/Owo road last week but and were later released after paying N5m ransom.

