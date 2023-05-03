Fatima Rahman, 42, of Chad Republic, has been remanded to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for the alleged murder of her co-wife, Adizat, at her apartment in Alejo Street, Ijede, in Lagos State’s Ikorodu region.

Fatima was charged with murder at a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, before Magistrate P. E Nwaka.

She was said to have been enraged when she discovered her husband had married another woman.

She allegedly went to the pregnant woman’s house dressed as a nurse and stabbed her to death.

After deep wounds were discovered on the deceased’s neck and head, a neighbour of the deceased who saw her when she arrived at the residence was said to have indicted her.

According to the prosecution, Thomas Nurudeen, the defendant, committed the crime on April 9, 2023, about 12.40pm, at 43, Alejo Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The charge read, “That you, Fatima Abdul Rahman, on April 9, 2023, around 12.40 pm, at 43, Alero Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Adizat Abdul Rahman, 28-year-old, by stabbing her with a knife and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”

However, The defendant’s plea was not taken.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the defendant to a custodial centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Granting the request, Nwaka remanded her to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending legal advice.

Nwaka also adjourned the case till May 25, 2023, for trial.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE