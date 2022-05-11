Woman stabs boyfriend over new lover

Police in Ondo State have arrested a 39-year-old food seller, identified as Seun Sola, for stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the stomach during a scuffle over N500.

The incident happened during a fight between the two lovers at the Iyalaje market area in Ondo, in the Ondo West Local Government Area of the state and stabbed the man, identified as Lomi Alara Akinbinu.

It was gathered that the relationship between the two lovers turned sour after the single mother started receiving attention from a new lover, while Akinbinu was not happy with the development

According to a police source, the victim had visited the suspect in early hour but met her twins at home and gave the sum of N500 to the twins.

He said the victim returned to the house in the evening only to meet the suspect and her new lover, while the suspect told the victim to leave her house as she was no longer interested in him.

Irked by the development, Akinbinu demanded the return of the N500 he gave to the twins and insisted not to leave without collecting the money.

Sola, however, refunded the money while a fight ensued between the two old lovers and the man was stabbed in the stomach

Sola explained that “My ex-boyfriend came to my house in the afternoon and gave my twins five hundred naira for feeding. In the evening, he came back to my house and said he would come and sleepover at my place in the night.

“But I told him that I am not interested in him anymore. Then he requested the money he gave my twins and I gave him the money immediately. Suddenly, he started beating me.

“He beat me because when he came to my house, he met my present boyfriend with me. He was angry and started beating me. So, when I knew he had overpowered me, I used a knife to stab him in his stomach.”

The victim was rushed to the Trauma Centre for treatment, while the suspect was arrested and charged to court.

