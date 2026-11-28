A mother of two, Sadiya Ibrahim, has dragged her ex-husband, Aliyu Muhammad to a Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, State, seeking divorce confirmation, child custody and maintenance fee.

The complainant said Aliyu had once divorced her and then made two divorces on October 8.

She prayed the court to confirm it as three divorces whose position in Islam is well defined as point of no return until certain conditions were met.

Sadiya mentioned that she had two children with the defendant, a boy aged eight and a girl aged five.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she prayed the court to give her custody of the children and make Aliyu take responsibility for their feeding, school and hospital bills.

“The children have not been enrolled in school and one of them has been sick for some time now”, she said.

The defendant through his lawyer, Hasssan Usman, agreed to pay N20,000 monthly for their feeding and promised to enroll them in school.

The defendant’s counsel added that the sick child would be taken to the hospital immediately for proper treatment.

The Judge, Malam Mu’awiyah Shehu, who confirmed the divorce and all requests by the complainant including keeping custody of the children, directed Aliyu to take full responsibility of the children while they stay with their mother.