Woman runs amok, stabs 14-year-old-boy to death

Angry residents along Okaka Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday gave an allegedly deranged woman the beating of her life after she stabbed a 14 years-old-boy, Joseph Thomas, to death for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The incident, which occurred at about 7:30 am, on Tuesday morning, took the quick intervention of a patrol team of the Bayelsa State Police Command to rescue the woman from the angry residents.

An eyewitness account has it that the accused woman also stabbed another boy on the arm in an attempt to kill him few meters away from where she was.

One of the residents identified as Panebi explained that the woman, who is identified as an indigene of Enugu State, is known to preach the gospel of Christ in the early hours of the morning along the Okaka road.

“But on this particular day, she was usually carrying a bible and started displaying strange behaviours by displaying a Dagger. She has chased everyone that comes across her. Until she gets to the victims’ house and broke down the door.

“She dragged the boy to the middle of the road and stabbed him three times. Angry youths on the street started retaliating by attacking her with stones and planks until she fell down. And the police came to her rescue before they finished her off.”

The Grandmother of the deceased, Madam Modlyn, who narrated the incident said her grandson was in the house when he was accosted and allegedly killed by the woman.

“I went to buy something. I was at the place when someone told me that a mad woman is looking for me and wanted to kill me. I wondered why a madwoman would be looking for me.

“I ran into my neighbour’s house to seek refuge and avoid the woman. While at the neighbour’s house, I heard noise from neighbours that she had stabbed my grandson to death.”

Also speaking, a neighbour of the deceased who preferred anonymity said she was preparing her children for school when the incident occurred.

“I was bathing my children in preparation for school before the victim’s grandmother started shouting to alert residents that a deranged woman is coming into the street with a dangerous weapon. So, I ran inside and lock the door. The woman forcefully entered and stabbed the boy.”

The President of the Do Foundation, a group involved in civil advocacy against domestic violence and violence against children in the state, Barr. Dise Sheilla Ogbise expressed anger over the killing of the 14 years old saying “we are interested in this case and it must be further investigated.

“A woman just lost her son and relations to the accused woman are already raising the defence of insanity. We are not convinced that she is insane.

“No Doctor has confirmed it and there is no evidence backing the claim of insanity. This is a clear case of murder except proven otherwise. Let the Bayelsa Police thoroughly investigate the matter.”

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development, said the police authority has the woman in their custody and have arranged extra security for her at the hospital to forestall the plot to kill her on the hospital bed in retaliation for killing the boy.

