Woman reports husband at police station for making her lose followers on Instagram

ACCORDING to media reports, Indian police recently disclosed the case of Nisha, a young woman who filed a complaint against her husband, claiming that he asked her to spend less time on Instagram, thereby causing her to lose followers on the platform.

The marital dispute began when the woman’s husband, identified only as Vijendra, suggested that she should spend less time on the platform and more time doing house chores.

The 30-year-old woman later told police that, up to that point, she and Vijendra had lived in relative harmony in their home in Noida, India’s Uttar Pradesh state, but his demands ruined her social media presence.

Nisha would post at least two reels on her Instagram every day, but her husband’s demands made that impossible, and when she lost some followers in a single day, Nisha threw in the towel. She left the marital home, moved back in with her parents in another village, and filed a complaint against her husband.

The Women’s Police Station in Hapur District confirmed Nisha’s complaint, telling reporters that she blamed her followers decline on her husband’s insistence that she spend less time on her phone.

“My followers declined as I was kept busy washing utensils and cleaning the house by my husband. I didn’t get time to make Reels,” the woman reportedly told police.

Upon hearing about his wife’s actions, Vijendra filed a complaint of his own in retaliation, claiming that Nisha was always busy on Instagram and neglected house chores.

After hearing both parties, the police brought Nisha and Vijendra together and talked to them about the importance of marital harmony and family life.

The counselling session worked wonders, and the young couple are now back together and trying to fix their relationship.

Unfortunately, the turmoil caused by Nisha’s police complaint caused her husband to lose his job, and he is now in search of another way to earn a living.