Woman kills lesbian partner’s husband in Onitsha  

An unidentified woman has allegedly killed a staff of the college of health in Onitsha, stabbing him to death with a knife.

It was gathered that the man, who was simply identified as Ikechukwu, came home on Tuesday night to find his wife in bed with another woman.

His wife, unknown to him was allegedly a lesbian and had been keeping a female sex partner.

On catching them in the act, sources said the lady quickly attacked the man with a kitchen knife, stabbing him to death, after an argument ensued.

“The news has been everywhere in Onitsha today. People are so surprised how the life of Ayaaya (Ikechukwu’s nickname) was killed.

“He was a very handsome guy, and he is an admin staff at the college. How his wife left such a handsome young man to become a lesbian to the point of bringing sexual partners to the house is still a wonder,” a source said.

Another respondent, Mrs Uju said, “Ikechukwu is a very popular guy in the neighbourhood. He is also known as Onye Obodo. He got married to the lady in 2019.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Meanwhile, police authorities in Anambra State have confirmed the incident, saying that the lesbian partner has been arrested.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said, “We have a suspect in custody and the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State CID for a proper investigation.

“Preliminary information shows that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.





“What brought about the suspect’s action has not been ascertained, meanwhile investigation has just begun.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident happened at about 9:20pm, at the deceased residence, along Ogboli road, Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.