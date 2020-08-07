Woman in court for allegedly misappropriating N144,740

The police on Friday arraigned a 25-year-old woman, Queen Ogbunu, in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, for allegedly misappropriating N144, 740.

Ogbunu, who resides in Kagini, Abuja is charged with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Irene Osobase of Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on July 24.

Olanipeken said the complainant entrusted her bar and restaurant to the defendant to sell and remit the proceeds to her.

He said the defendant acted in a fraudulent manner and misappropriated N144, 740 and converted it to her use.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 322, 309 and 312 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya made a bail application for his client, urging the court to grant bail in the most liberal terms.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adamu also ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Sept.4, for hearing.

(NAN)

