Woman hospitalised after being beaten to a pulp by ex-husband for dating another man

A 45-year-old businessman, Jonathan Sunday, was arraigned before a Kaduna State Magistrate’s Court, Kaduna State, over alleged beating of his former wife.

Sunday of Barnawa, Kaduna, is facing a one-count charge of assault to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Narayi, Kaduna.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Leo said that the defendant who had been separated with his wife, Victoria Nathan, found out that she was allegedly dating someone else.

“So, out of jealousy, he went to her house and beat her up without provocation,” he said.

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He further said that she was rushed to the hospital by a neighbour, who consequently reported the matter to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 120 of the state Penal Code, 2017, which stipulates a five-year jail term for assault if found guilty.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be an employee in the public or private sector, while the other must be a cleric or a community leader.

He also said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the state government, and adjourned the case.