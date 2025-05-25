Woman forced to remove heavy make-up after airport scanners fail to recognise her

A woman in China was forced to take off her heavy make-up after facial recognition scanners at an airport failed to confirm her identity, the country’s media reported.

A short clip showing a young woman using wet wipes to clean her face of make-up while being scolded by airport staff went viral on Chinese social media last week, sparking all sorts of comments.

According to the boarding pass shown in the woman’s ID, the video was shot at Shanghai Airport, but only recently attracted attention online.

During the short clip, the lady holding the camera (presumably an airport official) scolded the woman, telling her that she needed to wipe off all the make-up until she looks like the picture on her identification document.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: NNPC shuts down Port Harcourt refinery

“Wipe everything off until you look like your passport photo. Why would you do your make-up like that? You are asking for trouble,” the voice behind the camera said.

It’s unclear whether the woman eventually passed the airport’s facial recognition scanners, but her ordeal did inspire humorous comments on social media.

“It’s not like she was able to walk around with a filter on in real life, right?” one person asked.

Others took pity on the young woman, saying that she already looked embarrassed enough, and there was no need for the airport official to nag her about the make-up, while others wondered whether the make-up should be an issue for modern facial recognition scanners.

“No matter how thick the make-up is, the face shouldn’t be unrecognisable, right? Isn’t it time to upgrade the equipment?” one person wondered.

The country’s media reported a similar incident a while back when several Chinese women had problems entering the country after flying to South Korea for facial plastic surgery, which changed their look so much that they became unrecognisable by airport scanners.