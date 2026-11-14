Woman drags ex-husband to court over access to children

A mother of two, Hauwa Nuhu, has dragged her ex-husband, Ibrahim Malam, before a Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, seeking access to their children.

The complainant, through her lawyer, Sama’ila Christian, told the court that they have two children, both boys, aged five and three, respectively.

Christian stated that his client wanted access to their children at the end of every month and to have them spend holidays with her.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in his response, the defendant said he had no problem with the children visiting or spending time with their mother as long as her new husband agreed to it.

He, however, added that he would not allow the children to visit Nuhu’s mother, who lives separately.

The judge, Malam Mu’awiyah Shehu, asked the complainant’s lawyer if the complainant’s husband would agree to the arrangement.

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The counsel responded, “Yes, her husband has agreed.”

The judge ruled that the defendant should take the children to visit and spend time with their mother, provided her husband agrees and the visits do not affect their education.