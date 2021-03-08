Woman docked over alleged unlawful detention of three children

A 29-year-old woman, Kemi Mebebejoye, was, on Monday, brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over the alleged unlawful detention of three children.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for conspiracy and unlawful detention and also she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on February 20, at the Ifetodo Central Mosque in Idi-Araba area of Mushin.

He said that Mebebejoye unlawfully took the three children, two of which were eight years old and the other 11, from the Mosque against their will and detained them with no visible intent.

Olatunde said the offences contravened Sections 271 and 271(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Oshoniyi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 12 for mention. (NAN)

