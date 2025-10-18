Woman divorces husband for smashing her phone, refusing to repair it

A woman, Zainab Alhassan, has divorced her husband, Tijjani Muhammad, over his refusal to repair her damaged cell phone worth N70,000.

She told the court that she was no longer interested in their marriage and was ready to divorce him through Khul’i, (a type of divorce where a woman returns the dowry she received to her husband.)

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhassan told the court that she was ready to return the N30,000 dowry to regain her freedom.

She told the court that she was watching a movie on her phone when her husband started fighting her, collected her phone and allegedly smashed it.

She, however, noted that she does not have a witness to prove her claims.

On his part, the defendant said he does not have a problem with her divorce plea but disagreed with the claim that he damaged her phone.

The judge, Malam Mu’awiyya Shehu, dissolved their marriage on the basis of Khul’i and dismissed the complainant’s plea for the repair of the phone.