Woman crushed to death in Delta

A middle-aged woman riding on a motorcycle was on Friday crushed to death in a fatal accident at Adonishakai along Eku/Agbor road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Report from the area said the unidentified woman was heading towards Obiaruku before the crash involving a Lexus Salon car, Toyota Camry and the motorcycle.

The report further said Lexus car cruising on top speed suddenly lost one of the tyres and immediately ran into the woman killing her on spot.

An eye witness account disclosed that a pastor of Living faith church was among the three survivors.

“The pastor alongside friends survived, the accident happened when an oncoming speeding Lexus Salon car lost one of the tyres and veered of its part and crushed a woman who was on a bike going to Obiaruku.

“The car also collided with the Camry car carrying the winner’s Pastor. The woman could not be identified because she was mangled and crushed.”

“The driver of the Lexus car jumped out of the car immediately after the incident and fled,” an eyewitness said.

All efforts to confirm the report from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Command proved abortive.

