Woman chained to pillar for ten hours by husband rescued in Ebonyi

A middle-aged woman, Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, Uche has been rescued in Ebonyi State.

The husband who resides with the wife at No 1 Ike street in Abakaliki, the state capital reportedly fled with the key of the padlock.

Neighbours told Tribune Online that Uche hit his daughter’s head with the chain while she was trying to stop him from beating Mrs Chukwuani.

Mrs Chukwuani was said to have been rescued by men of the Ekeaba Police division.

Tribune Online reports that the couple both hail from Enugu State.

The Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on security and utility, the capital city, Mr. Nchekwube Saints Anakor, on Tuesday, who condemned the incident also instructed a welder to remove the chains from Mrs Chukwuani, adding that the suspect would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Anakor said: “This evening (Tuesday) at no.1 Ike street, Mr Uche Chukwuani chained his wife to a pillar in their building and ran away with the key. Thanks to Ekeaba police whose timely response saved the situation.

“I had to send a welder who cut the chain. One question kept on coming to my mind, what did this woman do to warrant being chained like a dog by her own husband. Does whatever transpired warrant such dehumanization?

“Always be careful in what you do for ignorance is no excuse in law. I am always on patrol till daybreak expecting to hear from you. The Neighborhood Watch is stationed in every part of the town protecting ur areas. Reach out to them for any challenges or call me,” Anakor said.

Mrs Chukwuani told Tribune Online that her husband had earlier threatened to deal with her because his mistress is suffering.

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, were not successful at the time of filing this report.