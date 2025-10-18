Woman begs court for custody of grandson, demands N30,000 monthly for upkeep

•I want to take care of my son myself, enroll him in school —Man

A middle-aged woman, Karimatu Sulaimanm, has prayed a Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State to grant her custody of her four-year-old grandson.

Karimatu’s counsel, Mr Usman Umar, told the court that his client’s daughter who was divorced by her husband, Bashir Abdullahi in 2021 had remarried.

“Since she has remarried, she no longer has the right for child custody and as such my client wants the child to remain in her custody.

“We want the former husband to pay N30,000 monthly allowance for the child’s upkeep”,he said.

On his part, Abdullahi disagreed with the complainant’s prayers, saying he wants his son back.

He prayed court to grant him custody of his child so that he can enroll him in a school and raise him in a good way.

“She does not allow my son to visit me at home. He does not know his relatives”, he said.

The judge, Malam Mu’awiyya Shehu, adjourned the case until October 21 and asked Abdullahi to produce witnesses.