Woman bags 7yrs jail term for biting, killing husband

A woman of Ndola in Zambia, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for manslaughter after biting her husband’s thighs and shin, which resulted in his death.

Sofia Chibwe, 35, was initially charged with murder, but the offence was reduced to manslaughter.

According to Zambian Observer, when the matter came up before Ndola High Court, the judge, Daniel Musonda and state advocate, Innocent Kamunga, informed the court that the state had information to amend the charge.

The charge was then reduced from murder to manslaughter.

Sofia pleaded guilty to causing the death of her husband.

According to facts presented by Mr Kamunga, on February 14, at about 5:00 p.m, Sofia was at home with her husband, Ignatius Lutwika, when the couple picked a quarrel.

Mr Kamunga said while quarrelling, a physical fight ensued and Sofia bit her husband three times.“That is to say, two bites on the left shin and another on his left thigh,” Mr Kamunga said.

He said Ignatius was taken to the hospital on February 17, and died on the same day.

A post-mortem examination done by Chimwasu Kasochi, of Ndola Teaching Hospital, on February 19 revealed that Ignatius died due to “complications of a human bite”.

In mitigation, Sofia, through her lawyer, Precious Chibwe, from the Legal Aid Clinic, implored the court to exercise leniency as the accused is a young woman who has a lot to offer in society

“She has learnt a lesson and regretted causing the death of her beloved husband and father of her three children.

“She will forever be haunted by the death of her husband, ” Ms Chibwe stated.

Justice Musonda sentenced her to seven years imprisonment.

Musonda described the incident as “another sad case of domestic violence”.

“I take note of the circumstances in which the crime was committed… this is another sad incident of domestic violence.

Before 5:00 p.m on the fateful day, the convict and the deceased were living a normal life, but one session of domestic dispute, which could not be resolved amicably, was the beginning of the end.

“Three days later, someone died.

“I will, however, be lenient and sentence the convict to seven years,” Musonda said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…