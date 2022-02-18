Woman arrested with fake N1,000 notes, says she used to mix genuine ones with counterfeited to buy goods

The police command in Ogun State says it has arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly being in possession of 24 fake N1,000 notes at Kila Market in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The command`s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday that the woman, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested on February 14.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by members of the Egbalawa Crops and Fruits Association in the market.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Odeda Division, CSP Femi Olabode, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On searching her bag, fake N1,000 notes amounting to N24,000 was found with her,” he said.

Oyeyemi said in a statement that the suspect allegedly confessed to mixing the counterfeited notes with genuine notes to purchase goods.

The spokesman said the preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect had been allegedly arrested on many occasions at different markets within Abeokuta.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the case be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

