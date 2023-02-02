The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested one Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther for allegedly offering to sell the new naira notes.

The Twitter ‘serial entrepreneur’ was arrested following an intelligence received by the agency.

“ICPC has today, 1st of February 2023, arrested a woman, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, with the Twitter handle of Lala, offering new naira notes for sale on social media.

“Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, a social media ‘serial entrepreneur’ who deals in skincare, sales of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses, seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to openly market the new notes.

“It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a ‘black market’.

“She is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the naira and the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action.

“The action is in furtherance of the collaboration between CBN ICPC and EFCC in implementing the new cashless policy and naira redesign,” a statement from the agency read.