Woman arraigned in court for allegedly torturing house help to death in Plateau

A mother of two identified as Mrs Nneamaka Nwachuku, who allegedly tortured her 11-year-old house help, Margret Joshua, to death, has been arraigned before the Plateau State High Court on a three-count charge.

Mrs. Nwachuku, a microbiologist who works with the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom in the Jos South local government area of Plateau State, was alleged to have committed the crime in November 2022, when she forced the eleven-year-old to sit on a container with hot groundnut oil, which burned her buttocks. She later died in an hospital.

It was gathered that the late Margret Joshua was among those who fled a community in Kebbi State as a result of banditry and was brought to Jos to serve in the house of Nwachuku as a house help with a promise by the latter to enroll her in school, which she never did.

As a result of the incident, the woman was arrested by the police, detained, and charged to court on Wednesday by the Plateau State Police Command after an investigation.

Nwachukwu was arraigned on Wednesday before Hon. Justice B. Bassi of High Court 12, Jos, on a three-count charge of culpable homicide punishable with death, contrary to Sections 188 (A) and (B) and punishable under Section 189 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law, 2017.

“Particulars of Offense: That you Nneamaka Nwachukwu ‘f’ on or about the 11th day of November 2022, at about 1600 hours, at the National Institute of Trypanosomiasis (NITR) National Veterinary Research Institute Quarters, K/Vom, Jos South LGA of Plateau State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offense, to wit: culpable homicide punishable with death, when you used hot groundnut oil and poured it on the buttocks and other parts of the body of one Margret Joshua (now deceased), your house help, who was entrusted under your care for the purpose of schooling, which she sustained superficial scald burns, which led to her death, when you poured it on the buttocks and other parts of the body of one Margret, aged 11 (now deceased).

“That you had knowledge that the death of the deceased is the probable consequence of your ill-conceived intention, which is reflected in the callous manner in which you mishandled the deceased. You thereby committed the above offense.

“Statement of Offence Count II: Cruelty to Person, Contrary to Section 206 and Punishable under Section 206 (B) of the Plateau State Penal Code Law 2017

“Particular of Offence; That you Nneamaka Nwachukwu “f” on or about the 11/11/2022 at about 1600 hrs and other dates in the year 2022 at the National Institute of Trypanosomiasis (NITR) National Veterinary Research Institute Quarters K/Vom Jos South LGA of Plateau State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: cruelty to persons, when you had the care of one Margret Joshua “f” (now deceased) aged 11 years (now deceased), you as an adult in a position of authority over her, you used hot groundnut oil and poured it on her buttocks and other parts of her body, and you assaulted by the use of an electric cable, beating her frequently, and ill-treated her. You thereby committed the above offense.

“Statement of Offence Count III: Voluntary Causing Hurt or Grievous Hurt by Dangerous Means, Contrary to and Punishable Under Section 222 (1) of the Plateau State Penal Code Law, 2017

“Particular of Offence: That you Nneamaka Nwachukwu ‘f’ on or about the 11th day of November 2022, at about 1600 hours, at the National Institute of Trypanosomiasis (NITR) National Veterinary Research Institute Quarters in K/Vom Jos South LGA of Plateau State within the jurisdiction of this court did commit an offence by voluntarily causing or grievously inflicting harm by dangerous means when you used hot groundnut oil and poured it on her buttocks and other parts of her body, when you were with Margret Joshua (now deceased). You thereby committed the above offense,” the charges read.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court granted the oral application of the prosecution, and the matter was adjourned to January 19, 2023, for the prosecution to prove its case.