Woman arraigned for allegedly killing tenant in Ondo

A 55-year-old landlady identified as Cecilia Idowu has been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court, over the killing of her tenant, one Stephen Haruna with palm oil, and threw him inside the well.

The landlady was said to have committed the crime with other at large between 10pm and 4:00am at Oke-Igbala Street at Oge area, Okeagbe Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state

It was gathered that Cecilia, who was the landlady to the 26-year-old deceased was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and murder, but pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The Police prosecutor, Simon Wada, told the court that the woman conspired with others at large to commit the offence by giving him palm oil to drink at midnight, which resulted in his death.

The Police Prosecutor informed the Court that the accused invited some of her conspirators who assisted her to throw Stephen’s corpse into the well in her compound.

“My Lord, the woman and the deceased were the only occupants of the house and she confessed to seeing the deceased when he returned home by 10:00 pm. A calabash filled with palm oil was found in the woman’s apartment ” Wada told the court.

The police, however, said they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder of Stephen, but said the deceased was force to drink palm oil before his remains were thrown inside the well

He disclosed that an autopsy report showed that the tenant died after consuming excess palm oil, saying the offence contravene Sections 516 and 316 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2022

The prosecutor, in an application urged the court to remand the accused at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure pending the insurance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions

The Defence Counsel, Mr A. Adedire prayed to the court for an adjournment to enable him to file a counter affidavit to the application sought by the prosecutor.

However, Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus adjourned the case till October 31 for ruling on the remand application.

