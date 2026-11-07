Woman accuses husband of infidelity, bites his testicles

A woman accused of biting her husband’s testicles during a furious confrontation over a suspected affair has appeared in court in Harare.

Sharlene Rutendo Munenga, 29, was remanded in custody for bail considerations after prosecutors alleged that the domestic dispute left her 33-year-old husband requiring hospital treatment.

The case comes amid a series of disturbing reports of violent domestic disputes, with lovers turning on each other in attacks that have shocked communities.

According to the State, represented by the prosecutor, Takudzwa Jambawo, the confrontation erupted at the couple’s home in Dzivarasekwa, two weeks ago at around 9.30 am.

Munenga had allegedly confronted her husband over suspicions that he was involved in an extramarital affair.

The prosecution alleges that the argument escalated after Munenga became angered by her husband’s response, leading to a physical confrontation.

During the alleged fight, Munenga bit her husband on the testicle, causing injuries that were serious enough to require hospital admission, the State told the court.

A medical affidavit detailing the alleged injuries is expected to be submitted as part of the prosecution’s evidence.

Munenga spent the weekend in custody following her arrest and remains behind bars pending her bail hearing.