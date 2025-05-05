Wolz Autos emerges as leader in Nigeria’s auto industry

Wolz Autos is fast emerging as a major force in Nigeria’s automotive sector, thanks to the strategic leadership of its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oluwole Akinwumi Akinjide.

With a decade-long track record of innovation and technical expertise, Akinjide has steered the company to the forefront of vehicle imports, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversions, and fleet management solutions.

From managing the import and export of thousands of vehicles to pioneering CNG installations that lower fuel costs and environmental impact, Wolz Autos has carved a reputation for reliability and efficiency.

Under Akinjide’s leadership, the company has not only restored derelict vehicles to excellent working condition but also provided tailored fleet solutions for corporate giants including Ecobank, Taxaide Technologies, and United Capital.

Wolz Autos’ role in the Presidential Initiative for CNG (PI’CNG) further underscores its commitment to Nigeria’s sustainable mobility future. The company’s focus on alternative fuel technology aligns with the federal government’s drive to reduce carbon emissions and lower transportation costs.

“Our core mission is to consistently deliver exceptional value to our clients through a blend of innovation and unwavering integrity,” said Akinjide.

His hands-on approach and deep knowledge of automotive engineering and international trade have been critical in transforming Wolz Autos from a modest operation into a trusted partner for individuals and businesses nationwide.

In addition to vehicle imports and sales, Wolz Autos specialises in fleet optimisation programs, helping companies maximise efficiency while reducing operational costs.

“The firm’s CNG conversion services have gained widespread attention for enabling vehicle owners to switch to cleaner, more affordable fuel alternatives.

“The company’s blend of innovation, sustainability, and customer-focused service continues to attract both private and corporate clients.

“With Oluwole Akinwumi Akinjide at the helm, Wolz Autos is redefining the standard for automotive excellence in Nigeria — one innovation at a time.”