Woli Arole urges Toluwanisings’ family to resolve differences, ensure burial

Popular Nigerian comedian, actor and gospel minister, Woli Arole, has called on the family of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, to put aside their differences and ensure his immediate burial.

Woli Arole made the appeal in a video shared on his social media page on Monday morning, saying God had sent him to deliver the message at a time when the controversy surrounding the late singer’s burial was generating widespread reactions.

The comedian-turned-prophet urged the family to put aside personal interests, disagreements and other issues surrounding the burial arrangements, stressing that Toluwanisings deserved a befitting burial and that his legacy should be honoured.

He said the late singer’s death had left his friends and colleagues devastated, noting that many of them were yet to recover from the shock of losing him.

“We have lost a great guy. Even we, his friends and colleagues, have not recovered from the shock. We are pained. A great elephant has fallen, and we are deeply saddened,” he said.

Woli Arole also expressed displeasure over what he described as attempts by some people to exploit the singer’s death for social media attention, particularly through interviews and comments he considered unnecessary.

“It is unfortunate that a lot of people are using his death to attract attention on social media, despite the fact that a great man died in his prime. It is unfair. People are not even considering his wife and the two children he left behind but are granting unnecessary interviews and making uncalled-for comments.

“Many of those speaking now never celebrated him or acknowledged his contributions when he was alive, including his music. It is sad that his death has become an opportunity for some people to seek social media attention,” he added.

The comedian further urged colleagues and other stakeholders in the gospel and entertainment industries not to allow themselves to be intimidated or discouraged from speaking up for what they considered right.

He maintained that Toluwanisings’ musical works were spiritual and would continue to resonate with people, insisting that the singer’s legacy could not be destroyed by the circumstances surrounding his burial.

Quoting the Bible, Arole said he believed God had impressed it upon him to speak out and call for an end to the disagreement so that the singer could be buried without further delay.

“The Bible says, ‘Let the dead bury their dead.’ This is why God laid it on my heart to speak out that whatever process is necessary for his burial should be allowed to take place. Let this young man be given a befitting burial because nobody can destroy his legacy. He lived a good life. He sang songs that are eternal and have been written in our hearts.

“Whichever way Toluwanisings is buried, he remains in our hearts. His sound and music will live forever,” he said.

Arole also appealed to the family and other stakeholders to prioritise the welfare of the singer’s widow and children, stressing that the prolonged controversy could further compound their grief.

“I beg us, in the name of Jesus, to focus on what is left and how his legacy can be preserved through his children and his wife. Do you know what it means to be a young widow? The burial arrangements should be concluded quickly. This is the word of the Lord,” he added.