Wole Arisekola bags Ibadan’s prestigious Award

Mogaji Wole Arisekola, a prominent Ibadan-born businessman, publisher, and philanthropist, was recently honoured with the prestigious “Most Patriotic Ibadan Indigene” award at the 2025 Ibadan Cultural Festival.

This recognition, bestowed by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), celebrates his significant contributions to the advancement of Ibadanland.

Arisekola’s philanthropic endeavours have left a lasting impact on the Ibadan community. His commitment to social development and cultural preservation has earned him widespread admiration. Beyond his philanthropic work, Arisekola is known for his influential connections and has hosted notable events, such as his daughter’s intercultural wedding, which drew dignitaries from various sectors.

The award ceremony was the highlight of the 2025 Ibadan Cultural Festival, bringing together community leaders, cultural enthusiasts, and residents who came from far and near to celebrate Arisekola and other recepients who are dedicated to the city’s growth and heritage.

