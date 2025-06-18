WOFAN, MasterCard Foundation launch initiative to support youth with hearing impairments

In a push towards inclusive development, the Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN), with support from the MasterCard Foundation, has launched a targeted initiative to support young Nigerians living with hearing impairments.

The programme, which forms part of the WOFAN-ICON2 project, seeks to identify and equip 1,200 individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 with necessary medical assistance—particularly hearing aids—to enhance their access to dignified work, especially within the agriculture sector.

Speaking at the flag-off event in Abuja, Dr Salamatu Garba, WOFAN’s Country Project Director, emphasised the often-overlooked plight of people living with deafness.

“When we talk about disability, the focus is usually on physical mobility, but people with hearing challenges face immense stigma and frustration in communication,” she said.

Dr Garba explained that the initiative goes beyond the mere distribution of hearing aids; it includes medical screening by expert consultants to determine eligibility and appropriate interventions.

“We are partnering with ENT specialists from reputable institutions to conduct these screenings. Some people might only require minor procedures like wax removal or cleaning, while others may genuinely need hearing aids.

This is why medical verification is essential before any support is administered,” Dr Garba noted.

She said the initial screening of 60 individuals in the North Central region will serve as a pilot, after which the programme will extend to the North-East and North-West zones, including states like Adamawa and Kano.

Highlighting the project’s focus on young, productive individuals, Dr Garba stressed the link between hearing impairment and food security.

“We are focusing on people within the 18 to 35 age bracket, especially those in agriculture. Imagine a deaf farmer, how do they interact with training, safety instructions, or market information? This affects productivity and national food security,” she added.

Supporting the initiative, Dr Bassey Adem, an ENT consultant from the University of Calabar, described hearing loss as a serious public health concern that is often underfunded.

He praised the collaboration between WOFAN and the MasterCard Foundation, saying, “Most people affected come from low-income backgrounds and cannot afford hearing aids that cost thousands of naira. This programme will go a long way in restoring dignity and function to many lives.”

Professor Abdulazeez Ahmed, an ENT consultant at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, also commended the project and underscored the need for greater public awareness.

“Hearing impairment is a hidden disability. If I don’t speak, you might not know I am deaf. That’s why advocacy and education are key to removing the stigma and fostering integration,” he explained.

He encouraged other NGOs to emulate WOFAN’s commitment to inclusivity.

Professor Ahmed further stressed the importance of multi-sector collaboration in tackling disability-related challenges.

“This is not the government’s responsibility alone. Well-meaning Nigerians and organizations need to come together to uplift those living with disabilities,” he said, urging national attention to hearing impairment as a critical but often ignored issue.

As the programme progresses, WOFAN and its partners hope to build a model for disability inclusion that combines medical intervention, awareness creation, and economic empowerment.

With plans to expand across the northern regions of Nigeria, the initiative represents a crucial step towards ensuring no one is left behind in the pursuit of development and productivity.

