Wizkid welcomes new baby with manager, Jada Pallock

Nigerian music star, Wizkid and his long-time manager who doubles as baby mama, Jada Pallock have welcomed second child.

Information gathered by Tribune Online on Thursday morning indicated that Pallock who adds a year today appeared to have tacitly broken the news.

She shared a picture of herself and a new baby on her Instagram page to mark her birthday and she wrote a cryptic message that could mean she has a new baby.

While Wizkid in his usual style has not shared the news with his numerous fans, Pallock who was carrying a new baby in the picture shared simply wrote:” Beyond a blessing, thank God for another year.”

Fans of the singer have been sending congratulatory messages to Wizkid but the star boy has kept sealed lips.

